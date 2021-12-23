Furthermore, “other economic activities” (which include mining, electricity, water and gas supply) were employed by .7% of the workforce, while another .7% did not specify their activity.

Of the total employed, 67.2% operate as a subordinate and paid worker occupying a position or job, while 23.4% work independently or on their own without hiring employees.

On the other hand, 5.2% are employers or employers and finally 4.3% work in businesses or in family plots, contributing directly to the productive processes but without a monetary remuneration agreement.

By gender, the female EAP in November was 22.4 million and the male 34 million, with an economic participation rate of 48.1% in women of working age and 74.1% in men.

In addition to more than 3.9 million infections and almost 300,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world, the covid-19 crisis caused in Mexico a contraction of around 8.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, and this year a 6% rebound is expected.

According to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Mexican economy has created 1.15 million formal jobs so far this year and today has more than 20.9 million jobs, which has already exceeded the level of formal work prior to the pandemic .