Thursday’s reports came as the nation faces a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, driven by the delta and omicron variants, which could hamper economic growth in the first quarter.

Applications for unemployment benefit in the United States remained unchanged, at 205,000 last week, at the level of those procedures in the weeks before the pandemic, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The average number of requests in four weeks, a measure that compensates for the weekly ups and downs, stood at 206,250 compared to 203,500 until the previous week.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 requests for the past week. Orders have dropped from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020.

According to the Labor Department, in the week ending December 11 there were 1.85 million people covered by this social benefit, an amount less than the 1.86 million in the previous week.

The weekly number of applications reached a record 6.8 million in the last week of March due to the impact on the US labor market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate, which reached 14.4% in April 2020, has also been gradually declining, standing at 4.2% last November, according to the Labor Department.

“The normal backlog of layoffs in December has been more subdued than usual this year, resulting in historically low levels of applications on a seasonally adjusted basis,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City.