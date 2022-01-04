Undiscovered Country and with our protagonists embarked in a new area of ​​the country called Unity. Second story arc ofand with our protagonists embarked in a new area of ​​the country called Unity. Comic Planet continues with the publication of this dystopian series that explores American idiosyncrasy.

It is inevitable, when knowing the data, not to refer to the thirteen British colonies founded in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries on the East Coast of what we now know as the United States. Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Providence, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia were the names of those provinces under the crown government of the United Kingdom. From great britain. Now we see that similarity reflected in Undiscovered Country of Scott Snyder and Charles Soule and if previously we found ourselves with a first area called Destiny, where the chaos forged from a sick and terrifying domination a la Mad Max reigned a lot, in this second area, known as Unity, order predominates under one command. the only one to which all powers have been voluntarily yielded.

That authority comes from the hand of a new character, Dr. Jain, surrounded by an appearance of cleanliness and neatness that hides a hidden facet that is uncovered throughout the six US episodes of this arc. Protected by technology, the doctor is used by the authors to show the abuse that is made of consumption by the developed world and the consequences of the pollution that occurs for the creation of these energy sources, as well as the dictatorship that produces the dependence on electricity and electronic components that, on the one hand, make life easier for us but make us more susceptible to a difficult survival if we had to do without the devices that perform all those tasks that previously required a greater use of our brains.

The difficulty of understanding

Is not Undiscovered Country an easy series to read, it has a multitude of layers that make it an exciting but also complex read. As if it were an onion, Snyder and Soule place their scathing criticisms and analyzes of an impoverished society on so many levels that they turn their narrative into a thick jumble of intricate twists. His knowledge of North American society can be extrapolated to other areas of the globe, since today certain problems of what we know as the West are quite common.

The exacerbated polarization, the political class of doubtful formation and qualification to govern or the preoccupation with the appearance of the human being in the face of other better founded values, provokes a feeling that leads us to isolationism, even if it is in the search for a higher good. It hardly serves as a positive example to find elements as distorted as a single and dictatorial command, no matter how well-intentioned it may seem. He ends up corrupted by the target under the imperfection of the human being.

The brilliance of the line

Giuseppe Camuncoli to Leonardo Marcello Grassi’s finished sketches bring a rugged solidity to a story that is nonetheless highly dramatic. Discovering step by step that the attempts to improve on the part of the thirteen areas are being left in unfinished imitations due to partial visions of the problem is not incompatible with a superb graphic presentation in terms of sober narrative. Details such as the stars and stripes flag of the United States where the stars have been replaced by a QR code and the bars are part of a barcode, worth the redundancy, fill us with satisfaction with such creative solutions in a world tremendously evolved towards technology.

Undiscovered Country it is a complex work where the protagonists end up overcome by a situation that is greater than the sum of their efforts. There is no doubt that it should not leave anyone indifferent and if very concerned all the ordinary inhabitants of this small sphere of water and earth that is our planet. A comic that invites us to reflect from a unique perspective, that of a search that hardly seems to provide a solution to the problem.