Ikea is, without a doubt, one of the best options for dress up the Christmas table with a good design-price ratio. For these holidays we look at the type of utensils and accessories for the Ikea table, -but the kind that do not look like Ikea- to get an elegant table at a very reasonable price.

In addition to showing off an elegant and sophisticated table on these dates, with these accessories you can enjoy lunch and dinner without suffering from possible incidents. The trivets made of natural fibers or in passion red, in addition to embellishing the table, will protect the “good” tablecloth. With the Ikea glassware you will not suffer impetuous toasts as soon as possible and their dishes are for everyone, -thanks in part to their price- in such a way that you will have to make distinctions between children’s and adult positions.

Ultimately it is about enjoying beautiful things at the best price. And in this Ikea is an artist.

New arrivals Winter 2021 – IKEA

Individual tablecloth in red to add color to the table

If you want to include red on the Christmas table without spending money on a large tablecloth, how about a placemat? For only 1.5 euros you have the Märit placemat 35 x 45 cm

The most sustainable and natural underplate

For winter or summer tables, the Soaré water hyacinth placemat is an Ikea classic that also works at Christmas for 5 euros

A trendy table runner

An elegant table runner with a geometric pattern in black and white measuring 35 x 13 cm and priced at 7 euros

The brightest coasters or bread plates

The Glattis coasters in bronze color have a diameter of 8.5 cm and the pack of 6 units costs only 7 euros

Golden cutlery

Illagd 24-piece cutlery set including 6 units of forks, knives, spoons and spoons in bronze tone for 69 euros

The most elegant tableware

The most classic and timeless tableware from Ikea is its Upplaga series. Eighteen pieces of this series is priced at only 49 euros

Embossed wine glasses to join the trend this holiday season

The glasses and glasses with relief are a trend and with Ikea you can bring this trend to your table with the Sällskaplig series. Four units of colorless glass wine glasses per 12 euros. And if you want to complete the table, the glasses of the same relief have a price of 8 euros four units

Other glasses (of wine, cava or

A 58cl glass of colorless red wine with a wide base for 5 euros

The low and wide cava glass is ideal for serving sparkling wine and cava for 3 euros

These glasses of margaritas are ideal for different cocktails, including the sorbet for 2 euros

