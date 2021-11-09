The presentation of the Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 has already been set, before the end of the year as planned. A long wait that has come to an end after some leaks revealing his new image. Some improvements that you can see more clearly in these exclusive spy photos, hunted during the official photoshoot.

Accompanied neither more nor less than the new KIA EV6, the Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 Poses completely natural and without any type of camouflage that masks the new appearance that has kept the compact SUV of the Czech brand hidden for the last year and a half, a long time that the Skoda team take to implement all the improvements that apply. in the face washes of their models.

Despite the fact that a recent leak of the brand revealed some details of its novelties, one of the most important models of the brand has been seen again in the last few spy photos before its presentation scheduled for November 30. The revised Karoq has been caught in a natural setting in Europe while undergoing the corresponding official photo session. One of the details that stands out is the new body color, dubbed “Phoenix Orange” released in the new Fabia.

The Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 wears its new image without camouflage

The Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 strips naked in a photoshoot

It is not appreciated in detail, but the headlights have been revised and the internal structure has also changed, which means that will adopt «MATRIX LED» lighting technology in the top-of-the-range finish and optionally in the lower ones. The radiator grille is also brand new, as is the grille design at the bottom of the one-piece bumper spanning the entire width.

In addition, the alloy wheels have a more sporty and aerodynamic design, unprecedented in the compact SUV range. From behind, the changes are just as discreet but it has updated the design of the pilots, the emblem of the brand has been removed and it has been replaced by the name. The Skoda Karoq 2022 will also present new features in the interior, with higher quality materials and new combinations of upholstery and colors, adding a new steering wheel and a more advanced infotainment system, among others.

In the mechanical plant there will not be great news either, since the structure of the supply of gasoline and diesel engines will remain intact, although with improvements focused on efficiency rather than performance, although the Karoq 2022 will not feature a plug-in hybrid variant. An important update for a model that has accumulated four years in production and more than 500,000 units manufactured, which will allow it to remain a leader in its category from the moment it is put on sale early 2022.