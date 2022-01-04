The prototypes of the BMW XM 2023 have taken a giant step as soon as the new year 2022 starts. The sportiest SUV in the range of the Munich brand has begun to uncover, and revealing more details. An important advance in which we also see a plug-in hybrid version with electric autonomy with more than 25 kilometers.

The prototype of the BMW XM 2023, until now known as X8, has taken a giant step as soon as the new year started. The Munich firm has brought out new prototypes much more uncovered, as you can see in the new spy photos that have come to us from the surroundings of the factory of the German brand. Very revealing images with interesting details that we are going to tell you about.

Although the brand jealously guards the front image, we already know that the XM will be the second luxury model, after the new generation 7 Series, which will feature the new split headlamp design that has advanced the XM concept. And, in addition, we have also seen that the radiator grille will have the double horizontal bars as in the new generation of the M3 and M4. Although the hood still features camouflage, the longitudinal slit running across the panel is one of the most obvious details that we will see in the production models.

The BMW XM 2023 already makes the design of the rear and side much clearer

BMW XM prototypes reveal more production details

The horn-shaped rear-view mirrors of BMW M They also already shine in this test prototype, just as the shape of the glass surface also begins to be seen more clearly, especially the elbow of the fixed rear window. As we anticipate you exclusively, Side profile will offer styling similar to the smallest coupe SUV in the offering, the X2. However, a special detail of this model is that its door handles are traditional, and do not follow the line of the latest models, flush with the panels.

BMW has also uncovered much more behind. The drivers also follow the same styling as those of the new BMW 7 Series but, unlike these, they offer a luminous signature with a special curvature like the one advanced in the recent Concept XM. A luxurious model that will also have a truly unique and differentiated interior from the rest of the models in the range, although it will maintain the avant-garde style that is being implemented in the latest models.

Find out what the BMW iX hides under the hood that has never been revealed Read news

This prototype is also a powerful PHEV as evidenced by the battery charging port cover on the front left wing. Also, the second vowel of the alphabet in its license plate means that has more than 25 kilometers of electric autonomy. We know that the manufacturer will offer the powerful V8 biturbo with plug-in hybrid technology and a maximum power that will reach 750 hp, but there will also be other versions below. With the same technology downgraded to 650 hp and a more basic gasoline. The BMW XM will be A world first next summer, arriving in dealerships in spring 2023.