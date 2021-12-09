LaSalud.mx .-30% of adults living with diabetes in Mexico are unaware of their condition. Which implies a greater probability of complications, given the delay in the start of treatment. However, 8.6 million people in the country are living with diabetes. In the last eight years there has been a considerable increase in the prevalence of the disease at the national level. These data help us to make the general population visible and aware, within the framework of the World Diabetes Day, which like every year is commemorated on November 14.

According to data from INEGI, the three main causes of death at the national level were heart disease, COVID-19 (for which there is no cure, or treatment that stops its progression) and diabetes mellitus. Furthermore, it is predicted that at least 578 million people (10.2% of the population) will have diabetes by 2030. By 2045, that number will increase alarmingly to 700 million (10.9%). In this context, this condition is the result of a process that began many years before its clinical manifestation. The conditions that determine the appearance of type 2 diabetes and its comorbidities are present from the first years of life.

The complex and complicated relationship between diabetes and the kidneys is often caused by poor diabetes control. This happens when a patient is diagnosed 10 years before with the disease and does not regulate or monitor their blood sugar levels, this can lead to complications such as blindness (retinopathy), end-stage renal failure (nephropathy), and amputations (neuropathy). Faced with this situation, medical experts recommend performing at least an annual checkup of the state of the kidneys, as it is a silent disease, in its initial stage, it is highly probable that they will not detect it, however, the damage that the kidneys can have. kidneys will be progressive, when the first symptoms appear, the patient will surely find himself with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Diabetes is a major public health problem, which increases the risk of severe infection and death from the novel SarCov-2 virus. However, we have to accept that this condition was already a great epidemic in our country, and was one of the main causes of death, before Covid-19 arrived. That is why it is very important that every patient living with diabetes begins from day one that was diagnosed, to control their glucose levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, as well as changes in lifestyle and stop smoking, because all this in their set adds up to develop a condition known as diabetic nephropathy, among other complications described for diabetes. Informed the doctor Daniel B. Elías López, internist and endocrinologist, from the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán”.

In CKD, the kidneys have lost most of their ability to filter the blood and eliminate waste products through the urine. If the condition progresses to a terminal stage, it is treated with dialysis, hemodialysis, or kidney transplantation. Before the diagnosis or the presence of diabetes, it is essential that lifestyle modifications are adopted and that you know the consequences of not controlling diabetes and how these can affect other organs such as the kidneys and eyes.

At Asociación ALE, IAP, we are committed to intensifying the culture of Organ Donation in Mexico, and we also help people with limited resources to regain health through transplantation. We influence Public Policies in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage. In the framework of World Diabetes Day, we place special emphasis on the importance of health care, as the main preventive measure against comorbidities, but especially kidney damage.

The ALE association in collaboration with medical specialists invite reflection and care about this complication, since currently, the diabetes mellitus is the main cause of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the world. Morbidity: 400 thousand new cases each year and is the sixth cause of hospitalization and sixth in the world in number of cases. And diabetes accounts for 40% of new cases of end-stage renal failure. The prognoses of both diseases are closely related. So the therapeutic actions are complementary and personalized in their dosage. During your next medical visit, ask your doctor about your kidney health, he will help you decide how often it should be monitored.

The most common diseases that can develop would be secondary hyperparathyroidism and anemia, derived from complications with kidney failure. Risk factors for developing chronic kidney disease are: diabetes, high blood pressure, uncontrolled heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease, smoking, obesity, a family history of kidney disease, abnormal kidney structure, and advanced adulthood. .

DZ