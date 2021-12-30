Social networks are full of unique moments, due to the great active interaction within their unit, which arise comic, hilarious and funny moments, such is the case in which it was announced that Oxxo congratulates one of its clients, through from the social network Twitter, where he sings and celebrates the birthday of one of his loyal buyers. The intention of the CM of Oxxo generated various reactions within the social network, since acts like this have generated great acceptance, because it is the small daily actions, far from selling, that generate empathy between companies and their consumers.

Congratulations from Oxxo and the appreciation of the community.

On Twitter where Oxxo congratulates its client, the congratulation made to the user @ quackity4k by the store was announced, this congratulation generated various comments, which show how the community reacts to this type of “events” on the internet, it is common find interactions between users and brands by this means, since this is where the pressure exerted by thousands of users gives the opportunity to generate new target audiences.