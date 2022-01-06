If less than two weeks ago we had the opportunity to see the second trailer of the movie of Uncharted, Sony Pictures Spain has now published a full scene of the tape dubbed into Spanish most curious. In it, we can see a moment reminiscent of a chapter in the game Uncharted 3: Drake’s betrayal in which Nathan is attacked by a series of enemies in a plane and climbs through the luggage to avoid falling into the void.

The plane scene in the Uncharted movie is not identical to what we experienced in the third video game of the saga Well, in the film you fly over a sea while in the game you fly over a desert. It should be remembered that this Nathan in the flesh is younger than the one in the games, like the Sully played by Mark Wahlberg. It is also worth mentioning that in this clip we can see the actress Tati gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) in her role as a villain.

Uncharted movie synopsis

Uncharted introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

Without further delay, The Uncharted movie will be released on February 11, 2022 exclusively in theaters. The film directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Welcome to Zombieland) will also feature Antonio Banderas as the villain and Sophia Ali as Chloe.

