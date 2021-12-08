The last two Uncharted games arrive remastered for PS5 with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Read all the info Here!

After much waiting, Sony finally announced the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a game that joins the remastering of the last two installments to PS5. This collection also reaches Pc, but unlike that of PS5, which has its release confirmed for the January 28, 2022, it is only known that it will arrive sometime in 2022.

But you don’t need to pay for a full set if you already have Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Sony announced that if you have any of these games, or the bundle what brings the two to Playstation 4, you can get the remastering for PS5 for only $ 10 dollars instead of having to buy the collection again for a value of $ 49.99 dollars.

However, Sony also said that those who acquired Uncharted 4 when it came out in PS Plus they will not be able to access this benefit. That is, they will not be able to get the version for PS5 for only $ 10 dollars, but will have to pay for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection In its whole.

Surely you are wondering why it would be worth paying this price for a game that you already own and, despite the fact that it came out in 2016. The remastered versions for the PS5 come with a specific function of the control of this console: the adaptive triggers that caught the attention of many.

Although that’s not the only thing that will take advantage of the PS5 with this new remastering. This collection will use the audio 3D of the Play and loading times will be much faster thanks to the Console SSD. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It also offers three different versions of experience: Fidelity mode, to play in 4K / 30fps; the Performance mode, which aims at a speed of 60fps; and finally the Performance Mode Plus, which lowers the quality to 1080p but offers speed of 120fps.

And finally, to encourage a little return to the movies, Sony He also said that if someone buys the collection or pays the upgrate of the game between today and February 3rd, your purchase comes with a free ticket to the movie of Tom holland, Uncharted. It must be clarified in any case that this promotion is available, for the moment, for United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection reaches the PS5 the February 28, 2022 and is expected to reach Pc sometime in the same year. However, this is not the only thing we are going to see of the universe Uncharted on 2022, since the video game movie starring Tom holland comes to Argentine cinemas on February 17.

