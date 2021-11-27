The two PlayStation 4 installments will be relaunched on PC and PS5, albeit with no-shows.

The launch of PlayStation 4 games on PC is a trend that seems to have no apparent end, since the releases of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone will unite in 2022 God of War (2018) with Uncharted, this being the most special title, since it will not be a simple port.

This is because Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, title that receives this version, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC in a double pack, since this will include both Uncharted 4 The End of the Thief and the spin off of The Lost Legacy, whose protagonism happens to be Chloe, a character introduced in the second installment of the saga.

Under this premise, all the new features of this compilation pack were presented at the PlayStation Showcase, such as resolution, frame improvements, lights, among others. Nevertheless, it seems that there will be a significant absence from the original games, since one record suggests that the game will not have multiplayer mode.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves apparently runs out of its multiplayer mode

This has been known thanks to the title classification body, ESRB, which has established that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will not include any multiplayer components or itemsThis being a mode that was present in Uncharted 4 with a competitive and cooperative aspect, this being something that ended up reaching The Lost Legacy.

Under this premise, ESRB states that Legacy of Thieves would not feature this game mode, specifically mentioning the interactive elements, which, according to this organization, includes the online functions that any video game may have. This differs from the Uncharted 4 and Uncharted The Lost Legacy classifications, which did include this section.

It is worth mentioning that to date Sony has not commented on this decision, which could be a mistake, although this is highly unlikely considering that ESRB ratings do not usually make mistakes of any kind.

Be that as it may, it will not be due to lack of interest on the part of the community, since in May Naughty Dog released the stats for Uncharted 4 on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the game, revealing that the title had been played by 37 million users, of which 13.3 million players had tried multiplayer.

Otherwise, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves to launch for PS5 in early 2022, while the PC version, which is being developed by Iron Galaxy, will arrive “shortly after.”

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe