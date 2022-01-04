Get these gaming helmets for 45 euros less than their original price.

Nowadays, good gaming headphones are essential to enjoy the multiplayer gaming experience in the best possible way and the Logitech G432 are an option to take into account if what you are looking for is quality, but a moderate budget. Take advantage and get them at half price for a limited time.

Specifically, the Logitech G432 headphones can be yours through Amazon for just 36.99 euros thanks to a 55% discount, you save 45 euros compared to its base price. As for the headphones themselves, they are wired headphones, 7.1 surround sound, DTS Headphone: X 2.0 technology or 50mm drivers, among other features.

Know more: Logitech G432

Of course, these headphones are compatible with both PC and Mac, as well as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles thanks to its 3.5 mm Jack connector. Another of the highlights of these Logitech helmets is their comfort, a little factor to take into account when talking about cheap headphones. “Comfort is all about these headphones, the lightweight, luxurious leatherette cups and headband have been created to take pressure off the ears.”

If you are looking for cheap and quality gaming headphones, these Logitech G432 seem like one more option to consider. Without a doubt, Logitech has proven to have extensive experience in gaming peripherals and accessories in recent years. Perfect for enjoying the multiplayer games of the moment and those that are yet to come this year 2022.

