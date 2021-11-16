In Mexico, approximately 100,000 infections associated with health care are registered per year. In total, they cause two to three percent of patients to die from resistant bacteria, and it is estimated that by 2050 they will be the leading cause of death worldwide. For this reason, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that it is preparing a course for the correct use of the antibiotics

In this regard, the coordinator of Activities of the Network of the University Plan for the Control of Antimicrobial Resistance (PUCRA Network), of the University Health Research Program (PUIS) of the UNAM, María Guadalupe Miranda Novales said that in the United States, where There is greater epidemiological monitoring, in 2019 there were 2.8 million patients and more than 35 thousand deaths due to bacteria resistant to antimicrobials.

On the occasion of the World Antimicrobial Use Awareness Week, which will be held from November 18 to 24, the pediatric infectologist recalled that this commemoration was established in May 2020. At that time the Executive Committee that includes the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) created this campaign.

The objective is to raise awareness of the global phenomenon of resistance to these drugs, to encourage the general public, health workers and regulatory authorities to prevent and contain their spread.

“This fight requires a tripartite alliance and be approached from the integral perspective of One Health or One Health, since the use of antimicrobials is also improperly used as growth promoters of animals and some crops.”

In this context, the National University will offer free of charge the course “Antibiotics: how, when and for what?”, Open to the general population, through the platform Coursera.

Experts from the Coordination of Open University, Educational Innovation and Distance Education (CUAIEED), the General Directorate for the Disclosure of Science (DGDC) and PUCRA, as well as the National Institute of Public Health, designed this academic activity.

“We hope that many people can find out what the problem is: why it is important not to demand or consume it at any time, why we should not save what we have left over, and then use it. There are many situations that have to be addressed and it is difficult for a single person or group to achieve all the objectives ”.

Epidemiological surveillance in Mexico

The professor of the Master and Doctorate Program of Dental and Health Medical Sciences of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine recalled that a goal proposed by the WHO is for countries to reduce the use of antimicrobials by 20, 30 or even 50 percent.

In 2017, UNAM created the University Plan for the Control of Antimicrobial Resistance and in the last four years it has dedicated itself to reviewing the national panorama in this area. It has the support of about 30 institutions and hospitals in the country, which provide information on thousands of bacteria isolated from blood and urine.

Consumption is also recorded in hospitals in the Network, and although there is a decrease in the use of antimicrobials, it is still minimal.

For the expert, it is necessary to expand the work with the medical personnel of the first level of care, that the authorities supervise the prescription of these medications, even raise awareness in the community in general so that when a person comes to a consultation for an acute respiratory disease they do not demand to be prescribed an antibiotic.