Confront omicron: Ómicron, the most recent variant of SARS-CoV-2 considered of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It has been detected in the five continents of the world and although in Mexico no cases have yet been registered. It is necessary to preserve the preventive measures of healthy distance, use of face masks. As well as the washing of hands or the use of disinfectant gel, in addition to being vaccinated and avoiding closed spaces, recommended specialists of the UNAM.

Facing omicron: What is known is that maintaining preventive actions and being vaccinated protects against developing a serious disease

Samuel Ponce de León Rosales, Mauricio Rodríguez Álvarez and Alejandro Rodrigo Jácome Ramírez. Members of the University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency offered a remote press conference. With the purpose of informing and guiding the population about this mutation.

The coordinator of this university instance, Ponce de León Rosales, explained that there are still doubts in this regard. What is known is that maintaining preventive actions and being vaccinated protects against developing a serious disease. Although in winter an increase in the number of cases can be generated.

“It has not been shown that it is already circulating in Mexico, but we can assume that it may be circulating. It does it in California and the northern border is an area where the exchange is gigantic. There are likely to be cases, they will have to be identified. It is worth noting that since the pictures are seemingly mild, they may not reach the detection system. Because the sampling of the strain is done in very symptomatic patients, many hospitalized ”, he emphasized.

In turn, Mauricio Rodríguez Álvarez, also an academic at the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM. He commented that this is not the first time he has faced a variant. Therefore, we do not start from scratch in this situation and Mexico has made an important effort to bring the vaccine to the population. With 133 million doses applied and 65 million people with the complete vaccination scheme. Our country is among the top ten that have applied the most vaccines in the world.

“All tourist destinations in the country that receive travelers from any corner of the world are at risk of this and other variables entering. That is why it is so important to reinforce the message of protection, prevention, isolation of the sick and protecting oneself especially in the regions of greatest risk. Avoid closed places, close contact or poorly ventilated places ”, he argued.

Regarding the treatments against COVID-19, he said that currently there are two: those that seek to help the patient’s immune response, and specific drugs against the virus; Of the latter, England is the only one that has approved the use of Molnupiravir, so there will be data on its use in real life soon.

Meanwhile, the academic and researcher at the UNAM Faculty of Sciences, Alejandro Rodrigo Jácome Ramírez, recalled that SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus, that is, they are characterized by rapidly replicating, creating populations and mutating from quick way. It is a situation similar to a word processor, without a proofreader; the important thing is to make copies as quickly as possible and it doesn’t matter if mistakes are made.

The variant has been circulating for a much longer time than reported

Ómicron was reported by the WHO on November 24 in South Africa, in a region where there has been an increase in the number of cases and where the Delta variant has been displaced, which until recently was the one that generated the most concern in the health authorities, but this does not indicate that it is dispersing faster than others.

However, the sample was collected on November 9, that means that it had been circulating for at least 15 days in the Botswana region and, due to the behavior of the virus, there is a window in which patients can circulate and even be negative in tests and have some mobility without being detected.

The fact that we already find it on the five continents and it is shown that there is community transmission, indicates that the variant has been circulating for a much longer time, he pointed out.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …