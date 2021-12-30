Epic Games has announced widespread problems for Fortnite players, with the battle royale currently unavailable to play at the time of writing this note.- Fortnite is one of the largest online games in the world, with millions of people connecting to play. every day. The game is currently celebrating the release of Chapter 3, which came out in early December, adding new features, skins, and a new map.

2021 has been another successful year for Fortnite, as the introduction of Chapter 3 of the game has brought a new resurgence in the number of players. Although free multiplayer has always been a titan of the genre, Fortnite has seen its numbers fluctuate over the years, in part because other battle royales like Call of Duty: Warzone have been stiff competition. Despite this, the recent successful launch of Chapter 3 has seen an unprecedented number of players experience the new content, with Epic revealing that Fortnite Chapter 3 has had the biggest first day ever. a new season in the history of the game.

In announcing the news on Twitter, FortniteStatus, Epic Games’ official account for Fortnite service updates, revealed issues with login, matchmaking, and “other issues,” which were confirmed to be being investigated by Epic. Hours after this tweet, FortniteStatus went on to confirm that the game is no longer available to all users.

Epic Games is already grappling with fan reactions on Twitter, with many calling for Fortnite cosmetics to be given away once the game is up and running again as an apology to players. During the holiday period, Fortnite has experienced multiple server issues, and fans have also been frustrated by the long wait times to jump into a match after the release of Chapter 3. Epic has yet to respond to requests for compensation. .

At the moment it is not clear what exactly is happening in Epic Games, nor what is the cause of the problems of Fortnite. It also hasn’t been revealed when the developer expects to get Fortnite online again, leaving many fans frustrated and confused. It’s perhaps one of the worst times for the Fortnite servers to be down, as the holiday break continues for many, and with the game’s latest new season just beginning. More details are expected to emerge soon and the game is expected to return imminently.