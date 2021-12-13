Reuters- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Monday for new rules on the use of autonomous weapons to be established, as part of a key meeting on the issue that began in Geneva.

UN negotiators have been discussing the limits of lethal autonomous weapons for eight years, which are fully controlled by machines and based on new technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition.

But the pressure has increased in part because of a UN panel report in March that said the first autonomous drone attack may have already occurred in Libya.

“I encourage the Review Conference to agree on an ambitious plan for the future that places restrictions on the use of certain types of autonomous weapons,” Guterres said at the start of the five-day talks.

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has 125 participants, including the United States, China and Israel.

Some participating states, such as Austria, call for a total ban on lethal autonomous weapons, while others, such as The United States, have been more reticent and have pointed out the possible advantages of these weapons, which could be more accurate than humans in hitting targets.

Amnesty International and civil society groups are calling for countries to start negotiating an international treaty and will present a petition to negotiators on Monday.

“The pace of technology is starting to outpace the pace of diplomatic talks,” said Clare Conboy of Stop Killer Robots. “(This) is a historic opportunity for States to take measures to safeguard humanity against autonomy in the use of force.”

