BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) – The recent social outbreak in Colombia left 46 fatalities, the Colombian office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report released Wednesday.

This is a figure higher than the 29 cases investigated by the Colombian authorities.

“We have well-founded reasons to maintain that in cases of unnecessary and / or disproportionate use of force, human rights violations such as arbitrary deprivation of life by the public force resulted,” said Juliette de Rivero, representative of the High Commissioner, in the presentation of the report.

The office received information on the death of 63 people: of that number they verified that 46 of them lost their lives in the framework of the protests -44 civilians and two policemen-, the majority due to firearms or impacts from tear gas projectiles.

In 28 of these cases, members of the security forces would be the alleged perpetrators, according to the UN report. This is a number greater than that documented by Human Rights Watch of 25 victims.

In 10 other cases, the UN office concluded that the alleged perpetrators were non-state actors in cities such as Bogotá, Cali and Pereira. In addition, he expressed his “concern” that the authorities did not take measures to prevent armed attacks by civilians against the protesters.

The UN office in Colombia asked the government to investigate all the deaths and not just the 29 that the Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for considering that they occurred in the context of the protests.

The “National Strike”, as the demonstrations that began on April 28 against a tax reform were called in Colombia, lasted for three months despite the government giving in and not increasing taxes immediately. The protest against taxes led to a general demand for better living conditions, especially for the youngest who demanded opportunities and equity, as well as a reform of the police due to the multiple complaints of excessive use of force.

The protests took place across the country and were largely peaceful. However, there were outbreaks of violence and roads were blocked at various points, preventing the passage of people, food and medical supplies. More than 3,000 civilians and policemen were injured.

Most of the fatal victims, the office concluded, were young people between 17 and 26 years old, lived in poor and peripheral neighborhoods, were children of peasant, indigenous and Afro-descendant parents and displaced by violence.

During the protests, 60 victims of sexual violence were registered. The office verified that in 16 cases the police officers were allegedly responsible.

As good practices during the demonstrations, the report highlighted the dialogue between the authorities and the protesters to reach agreements, as well as the commitment of President Iván Duque to have “zero tolerance for abuses” by the public force.

The UN office recommended that the Colombian government “effectively apply international standards related to the right to peaceful assembly”, make reparations to all victims, and reinforce investigations and sanctions.

Following the questions, the government has implemented a series of reforms within the police that include a Human Rights Directorate.

The report based its information on 600 interviews with victims and witnesses, 500 meetings with government officials, more than 370 meetings with civil society organizations, forensic analysis of the videos, and direct verification missions during the protests.

The day before, the UN office drew attention to the disproportionate use of force by the police that would have caused the deaths of 11 protesters on September 9 and 10, 2020 in Bogotá and Soacha, according to an independent report that the UN supported with technical advice.