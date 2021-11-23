ReutersThe United Nations human rights expert said Monday that electoral laws in some parts of the United States, including Texas, can undermine democracy by depriving millions of minority citizens of equal voting rights.

Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority affairs, speaking on the last day of a two-week visit to the United States, denounced a Texas law that, according to him, leads to a “redistricting” and the dilution of the right to minority vote for white Americans.

“Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that this is a quasi-majority tyranny, in which minorities’ right to vote is denied in many areas, in some parts of the country,” he told a news conference.

De Varennes called for a “New Deal” to review the legislation.

Lee: Ebrard asks the private sector to cooperate to stop the illicit arms trade

There was no immediate reaction from the United States to his preliminary remarks, which de Varennes said he shared with officials at the country’s State Department earlier in the day.

Democrats have made electoral reform a priority in light of Republican state voting restrictions passed in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

At least 19 states have passed laws that make voting difficult, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. Republicans in Congress have blocked proposed legislation multiple times this year.

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit this month against Texas over its law that curbs voting by mail, in the latest effort by the Joe Biden administration to combat new voting restrictions.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed