If you are looking for a way to liven up the night of December 31 and without unnecessary expense, we present you the best free karaoke: Ultrastar WorldParty.

The last night of the year deserves to have the best entertainment and, many times, traditional television or board games fail to keep up. And, is that, there is nothing like music and, above all, if you can be a participant in it. We are not talking about playing an instrument or composing, we are talking about singing.

The karaokes are key in any type of party and even more so if they are completely free. The Internet is full of programs that allow you to turn a computer into a first-rate karaoke, we have found Ultrastar WorldParty and, the truth, we have been surprised at the level of content and functionality.

For practical purposes Ultrastar WorldParty is a karaoke with all the laws, so that what you need a computer (Windows or Linux), a microphone Y a speaker to hear everything better. You have to download from official website the appropriate installer for our computer and run it so that it is installed.

It is not complicated to make it work, although the Ultrastar have thought of everything for what They have many videos that explain how to use this karaoke so that there is no doubt. If, for any reason, problems or doubts remain unresolved, there is also a help forum to access.

And, well, what catalog does Ultrastar WorldParty have? If we focus on the songs in Spanish, it has 3977 titles. Being completely free, you have to keep your expectations contained and the truth is that it does not have the latest singles that have sounded on Spanish radios, but it does have songs for which time does not pass.

The first one we find is “Señorita” by Abraham Mateo, you may think it’s a joke; but not. It is the perfect song to liven up any meeting and more on December 31st. Too there are more up-to-date songs like “Vas a estar” by Aitana. Although if we go for the classics “Dancing” from Alaska and the Pegamoids it takes the prize.

The catalog is huge and has many songs to discover, and if you like to sing in other languages ​​it doesn’t matter either, since it has thousands of songs in English and other languages. Ultrastar WorldParty can give that boost to a night that, at first, seems to be destined to be more boring than usual.