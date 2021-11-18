Ultra Instinct was introduced from Dragon Ball

Dragon ball super He showed us facets of these heroes that we had not seen before, but perhaps one of the most important points was being able to see Goku reach a new level of power thanks to Ultra instinct. This transformation gave him what he needed to succeed in the Tournament of Power, but did you know that it had already been hinted at since the first story of the series?

Via Twitter, the user AGarsine put in evidence the above. And it is that when Goku was still a child, Mr. Popo was teaching him how to hide his chi, and this process coincided with some of the steps necessary to achieve Ultra Instinct.

“The fact that Ultra Instinct was hinted at from the very first Dragon Ball shows how well Super respects continuity. Popo’s teachings to Goku are undervalued and are key to learning the special technique of the Angels. “

This same conversation was also present in DBS when own Bills used his powers from Ultra instinct. Piccolo he immediately noticed that “he could not feel anything” and this was also seen when Goku trained with Whis and Merus to master this technique.

Editor’s note: Regardless, it seems that this detail confirms how well Akira Toriyama’s work has handled the issue of continuity. Yes, I am aware that there are a lot of movies that are not even canon, but when it comes to the main franchise, their authors really know what they are doing.

Via: ComicBook