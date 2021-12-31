Nothing better than resorting to a puff pastry to improvise appetizers and snacks -or some sweet like chocolate Neapolitan-. In addition to a base for canapés or mini empanadas, playing a little with the shape we can make in a few minutes twisted flavored sticks which, as in this case are seeds and various dressings, border on the dangerously addictive.

This particular recipe is inspired by the mixture that in the United States they call everything, referring to ‘everything but the bagel: everything but the bagel’. Basically it is a concoction that combines a multitude of the typical dressings with which bagels are crowned in that country, creating a kind of mix flavors to taste tremendously aromatic and flavorful, it works in almost any meal we can imagine.

The twisted puff pastry sticks and this particular mixture are also reminiscent of a very typical Swiss snack in my house, delicious as a snack at any event or as an accompaniment to beer or a soft drink for an aperitif. Are easy to do, to personalize, to serve and to eat; a perfect wild card for any occasion.

With what to accompany the puff pastry sticks

A great advantage of these puff pastry sticks is its versatility Also when it comes to accompanying them, as they also solve an aperitif in the middle of the morning with a beer or spritz at home that you can put on the table during a tapas meal or at the disposal of the diners throughout the dinner. If we want to incorporate them into the appetizers of a party menu, we can serve them with some puff pastry toasts and some vegetable spreadable cream for dipping.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Mini napolitanas with ham and cheese, easy and quick recipe for a Christmas appetizer

Directly to the Paladar | How to make homemade puff pastry volcanoes: an easy idea to show off in the aperitif of these holidays