The gender walking simulator it reached its peak a few years ago thanks to experiences like the one we are dealing with today, The Stanley Parable. Although its improved version and with new content was announced In the already distant year 2018, there is still a little left to enjoy it. And it is that now we have known that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe delayed to early 2022, despite the fact that its original release date was scheduled for the present and already agonizing year 2021. This has been made known by its head, Davey Wreden, in a complete Twitter thread in which he has explained and detailed the situation of the game and the reasons for its delay.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is content complete and will be launching on consoles and computers early next year! If you’re wondering why this game has taken so long to develop, the script for new Ultra Deluxe content is actually LONGER than the script for the original game pic.twitter.com/r7zXjapSHg – Davey Wreden (@HelloCakebread) December 2, 2021

“The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has completed its content and will launch on consoles and computers early next year. If you’re wondering why it took so long to develop, the script for the Ultra Deluxe content is actually longer than the original game script. It was originally going to be a much smaller and simpler project. But as I progressed we had more and more ideas that we felt were exciting and fun, so we had to do them, but it has been difficult to have them ready. I am very proud of the work we have done with this game, and I hope you enjoy it when it arrives ”, Wreden said on his Twitter.

As it is, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe accumulates a new delay and continues without a specific release dateBut it seems that the fence is tightening and that soon we will hear from him. Remember that The Stanley Parable is a game of first person exploration that focuses on asking metaphysical and philosophical questions and that invites us to move through a deserted office without knowing very well what we are looking for or what our destiny is.