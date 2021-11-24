As you may already know, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the remastering of the Wii game, I arrive in September to current consoles and PC. Well, now you have a new update. To tell the truth, the game has been receiving some patches since its launch, since on its arrival the game had several problems, such as graphical errors or rather poor performance on the Nintendo Switch.

Now, going back to the update that touches us, we have here the patch 2.6 from Sonic Colors: Ultimate for all platforms. This update will serve to fix some game issues on your PC and Nintendo Switch version, in addition to improve audio mixing and overall game performance. It is worth mentioning that, on Nintendo Switch this patch is identified as 1.0.6. Returning to the objectives that the update that It is now available, SEGA has shared them through the official Twitter account of the blue hedgehog.

The new Sonic Colors: Ultimate patch is now available on all platforms the game is on

A new patch for Sonic Colors: Ultimate is now live across all platforms! pic.twitter.com/feXARkiv9U – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 22, 2021

In the tweet that you can see above the following improvements are detailed, both those specific to Switch and PC and all those that are intended for all platforms, including those mentioned:

Improved performance on all platforms.

Fixed save error on all platforms.

Audio mixing has been improved.

The credits have been updated with the main music.

The trophy / achievement description ‘Give credit where it is due’ has been updated.

Specific change for Nintendo Switch: Eggman’s fireworks now appear at the end of the “Terminal Velocity” level.

PC specific change: Fixed issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly.

Various bug and bug fixes.

The truth is that on paper they are a good number of improvements, or at least they seem important, it will be necessary to see if they are enough and if they are of great help for the player. Before finishing, we remind you that this new update is now available on all platforms in which the game can be found. Sonic Colors: Ultimate can be purchased for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.