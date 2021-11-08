Reuters.- The UK will start rolling out Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir through a drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said on Sunday.

Last week, the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The government said in October that it had secured 480,000 cycles of the Merck drug and another 250,000 cycles of an antiviral pill developed by Pfizer Inc ..

When asked about the approval of molnupiravir, Hopkins told the BBC: “This is great news and it will start rolling out through a drug trial later this month or early December.”

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Hopkins said that all of the trials so far have been in unvaccinated people, which would help understand how it will work in the general vaccinated population.

“Pfizer’s new drug will probably not be licensed until the new year,” he added. “It’s probably still a couple of months away.”

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed