Reuters.- No official or minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, so there will effectively be a British diplomatic boycott of the sporting event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday.

The White House announced Monday that US government officials will boycott the Winter Games over China’s human rights “atrocities,” though the measure allows US athletes to travel to compete.

Asked by two lawmakers in Parliament whether Britain would follow suit, Johnson said: “There will indeed be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers or officials are expected to attend.”

“I don’t think sports boycotts are sensible and that is still the government’s policy,” he added.

