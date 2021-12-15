The British government had added eleven African countries to its red list in recent weeks, including South Africa, Nigeria and Mozambique.

This measure banned the entry of travelers without British nationality or residence, and forced them to maintain a ten-day quarantine in a hotel.

Community transmission of the new variant of COVID-19 in the UK and the rest of the world makes the red list “less effective in slowing down the Omicron incursion from abroad,” the minister explained.

However, travelers will continue to have to undergo a COVID-19 test in the 48 hours before leaving for England, as well as another PCR test two days after arrival.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates that this Monday some 200,000 people were infected with the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom, although the official number of confirmed cases with a test was 54,661 yesterday.

Javid argued before the House of Commons that “scientists have never seen a variant of COVID-19 capable of spreading so quickly.”

The minister argued that even if Omicron produces milder symptoms than other variants of the virus, its uncontrolled spread threatens to overwhelm the UK’s public health system.