UK - November 2021: MINI and BMW head into the final stretch of the year

Finally, after months of announcing bad sales data, I can arrive with a good message with the registrations in the United Kingdom. Sales go up, slightly yes, and the MINI Hatch becomes the best-selling car of November.

Very subtle is the difference in sales for the month of November compared to the same month last year, but with a 1.7% improvement, A total of 115,706 units have been registered. Taking into account that the first half of 2021 has been very positive thanks to the improvement in November, the accumulated figure for 2021 already exceeds one and a half million units sold.

To be more specific, 1,538,585 units, which represents an improvement of 40,203 units. A year in which it is increasingly palpable how divided the market is when deciding a type of car based on its fuel.

Vauxhall already savoring victory with the Corsa and with its eyes on the new Astra in 2022

To give an example, the share of sales of purely diesel models is 8.5% while that of diesel models that have micro hybridization is 6.2%. On the other hand, the electric vehicles this year have had more spark and until November the number of registrations is 10.6%, practically double the quota from last year.

The best example of this great variety is found in the leader of the table. The MINI has risen from second place in November to lead thanks to its wide range of combustion engines and its all-electric version. The variety clearly benefits and the same goes for the Vauxhall Corsa that will almost certainly be the best-selling car of the year followed by nothing less than the Mercedes A-Class.

If you wonder where the Ford Fiesta is, it’s practically gone. Right now he is very close to Puma in eighth place. It has not been a great month either for the Kia Niro and the Peugeot 2008 that have dropped out of the top 10. Instead, MG had not been in the top 10 of the ranking for years and thanks to the success of the ZS they are back at the top again.

MG is back in Europe and in its native home it is already making itself known thanks to its offer of electrified SUVs.

Sales by model in November

RANKING NOV 2021 MODEL SALES NOV 2021 one MINI Hatch 3,551 two Vauxhall Corsa 3,123 3 Tesla Model 3 3,077 4 Hyundai tucson 2,988 5 Ford Focus 2,576 6 MG ZS 2,458 7 Nissan qashqai 2,427 8 Mercedes A Class 2,327 9 Volkswagen t-roc 2,224 10 Volvo XC40 2,081

Sales by model in 2021

RANKING 2021 (JAN-NOV) MODEL SALES 2021 (JAN-NOV) one Vauxhall Corsa 38,306 two Mercedes A Class 29,510 3 Volkswagen polo 29,478 4 Volkswagen golf 28,666 5 Nissan qashqai 27,800 6 Kia sportage 27,297 7 MINI Hatch 27,167 8 Ford Fiesta 27,000 9 BMW 3 Series 26,875 10 Ford Puma 26,870

Sales by brand

The best-selling brands are: