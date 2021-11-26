The UK Law Commission, charged with overseeing laws in the UK and recommending reforms, has said England and Wales do not need statutory law reform for smart legal contracts in the digital asset space.

In an announcement Thursday, the commission said that smart contracts built with distributed ledger technology are permissible within the current legal framework in England and Wales. The Law Commission recommended only “an incremental development of common law”, as needed for existing frameworks, but also encouraged the smart contract parties to explain the risks related to “code execution” and any other necessary terms.

The commission said the findings were based on those reached by the UK Jurisdiction Working Group, which in 2019 recognized smart contracts as enforceable agreements under local laws, in addition to labeling crypto assets as marketable property. However, eThe group added that it aimed to work with the UK government on a project looking at any potential conflict of laws related to emerging technology in 2022.

“The Law Commission’s analysis demonstrates the flexibility of common law to accommodate technological developments, particularly in the context of legal smart contracts,” the ad said. “It confirms that the jurisdiction of England and Wales offers an ideal platform for business and innovation.”

“As smart legal contracts become more and more prevalent, the Commission anticipates that the market will develop established practices and model clauses that parties can use to simplify the process of negotiating and drafting their legal smart contracts.”

Determining the rules and laws applicable to emerging markets, including cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology, has largely been limited to individual governments, despite the apparent need for a framework in international transactions and other actions that affect more than one country. Some, in both the public and private sectors, have claimed that oversights and regulatory measures will ultimately benefit the cryptocurrency space, while others claim that regulators should adapt existing frameworks to digital assets, and not upside down.

