Reuters.- At least one patient has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported Monday.

“Sadly, it has now been confirmed that at least one patient died from Omicron,” Johnson told reporters.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think is something we should put aside, and just acknowledge the great rate at which it is accelerating through the population.”

Since the first cases of Omicron were detected on November 27 in the UK, Johnson has imposed stricter restrictions and on Sunday urged people to receive booster shots to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and now accounts for around 40% of infections in London.

