UK car production fell to 1956 levels in October

Within five years, almost half of the production was lost in October. Factories in the UK are suffering badly from the microchip crisis, falling to production levels in the mid-1950s.

The latest data published by the British manufacturers’ association, the SMMT, is clearly disappointing. 64,726 passenger cars were produced, what represents 41.4% less than in the same month of 2020. In the annual accumulated it is below the same month of 2020, taking into account that there were many closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SMMT has had to search its files and remember to October 1956, when British plants produced 51,680 cars, and when they were decidedly other times. Currently the national industry has passed the enormous bump Brexit sinkhole, but the problems are not over for them.

In addition to the logistical interruptions that “Brexit” itself was causing, which despite not having tariffs, there are customs procedures, which produces a brutal bottleneck, has been added the supply chain disruption for manufacturers and their suppliers. So far in 2021, 721,505 units have been produced, 2.9% below the Annus horribilis 2020.

Production of passenger cars in October 2015 to 2021 – Source: SMMT

The production problems have been in equal parts both for the units destined for the domestic market and for export. 11,608 passenger cars were produced for the United Kingdom (-37.9%) and another 53,121 for export (-42.1%). Of those exported, the volume for Europeans fell 29.2%, for Japan 57.1%, and for the United States even more, -67%.

The full year results (YTD) They give us another photo, 124,957 units for the British market (-10.4%) and 595,548 for export (-1.2%). The export / domestic ratio remains above 80/100. This underlines the importance of the tariff agreement with the European Union, otherwise it would have been an absolute disaster.

Logistical problems are exacerbated by the endemic crisis of lack of truckers, increased from the lockdowns by the pandemic and the return of community professionals to their countries

Between this bad news, a good fact. The production of electric and hybrid cars of any type goes by more than 50,000 units per year. In October, which was a lousy month, more than 30% of cars manufactured in the country were electrified. Some manufacturers will have prioritized cars with higher added value and that less CO2 accumulates in their balance sheets with regard to the European Union.

Commercial Vehicle Production in October 2021 – Source: SMMT

The movie is very different if we talk about Commercial Vehicles. October production was 7,892 units, 17.2% more than last year in the same month, with 49.8% units for export and 50.2% for the domestic market. A full year there are 15.6% more units than in 2020, but 18% below 2019 levels.

The export / domestic ratio for commercial vehicles is practically ‘fifty-fifty’ (50/50) in recent years in the UK

The engine production There has also been a good smack, 129,114 units in October, 34.6% less than in 2020. A full year there are 1,407,231 engines, 6.9% less than the first year of the pandemic, and 35.4% below the average of the last five years (2,179 million).

We must take into account a factor that has made 2021 different, and that is Honda’s Swindon factory closed its doors, the Japanese have packed their bags after almost 30 years of presence on British soil. It was a consequence of multiple factors, among which was neither COVID nor the lack of microchips. Pannatoni stayed with her.

Production tables for the month of October 2021 for passenger cars and commercial vehicles – Source: SMMT

The SMMT expects that missing components will also be the norm next year: “Given that the shortage is likely to continue in 2022, the entire sector needs additional measures that focus on improving its international competitiveness, alleviating the spiral of incremental energy costs and wages, if it is to be at the forefront of global industry”.

Yes, the British also face a high energy cost due to their dependence on gasBut salary costs are related to the difficulty of filling certain jobs as there is no longer free movement of professionals with the continent, and this is another effect of “Brexit”.

Next year will also be tough for the British. Once the crisis of the components has been resolved, they will continue to have problems, especially if the production of those that have not yet left is not consolidated, since practically the entire motor industry of the country is in foreign hands since their own Government laid the foundations for its dismantling (and it worked out wonderfully).