The UK Advertising Standards Authority, or ASA, has ruled an official ban on two mobile app ads from popular trading platform Crypto.com that tout the ease of buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as well as earning performance rewards. with digital assets.

Gaining notoriety within the industry for its strict legislation on the proposed implications of a cryptocurrency announcement, the ASA flagged the marketing material for the violation of a number of financial supervision regulations, including the failure to effectively disclose the risk potential of the cryptocurrency. investment, abuse of the lack of understanding of the consumer market, as well as not specifying the limitations when buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards.

Crypto.com withdrew the ad voluntarily once the concern was raised, but discussed the nuances of the ads with the regulator, stating that the intent of the first ad (posted on the Love Ball app on July 30, 2021) with which users could “earn up to 8.5% per annum”, he was hinting through return investments, not specific crypto assets.

Also, according to Crypto.com’s written response, the subsequent announcement, published in the Daily Mail newspaper app on September 1, purported to show the rapid process of buying crypto assets on their platform – “Buy Bitcoin with credit card instantly “- rather than directly advising consumers to engage in trading activities.

Crypto.com’s marketing forays into the United States have driven recognition of its brand to a mainstream audience. Matt Damon’s television announcement, the purchase of a $ 700 million twenty-year lease to seize the naming rights to the historic Staples Center, now known as Crypto.com Arena, as well as the launch of non-fungible tokens, o NFT, in partnership with the UFC, have expanded the platform’s ambitions.

Concluding its assessment, the ASA advised Crypto.com that future such marketing material should make it “sufficiently clear that the value of cryptocurrency investments was variable and could go down as well as up and that cryptocurrencies were unregulated.”

Along with this, that the material does not “irresponsibly take advantage of the lack of experience or credulity of consumers by irresponsibly encouraging them to invest in cryptocurrencies using a credit card”, as well as that “the use of a credit card could be subject to higher interest rates, additional fees and that some credit card issuers prohibit the purchase of cryptocurrencies. “

In December 2021, the ASA singled out several cryptocurrency-related companies for violating advertising standards in their advertising campaigns.

On December 15, the ASA pointed to the marketing campaigns of Coinbase, Kraken and eToro, among others, for misleading investment material, while on December 22, it accused Arsenal FC and the blockchain company Chiliz of “taking advantage of inexperience. of consumers in crypto assets “in the issuance and subsequent promotion of the club’s fan token, AFC.

Earlier that month, members of Parliament on the treasury select committee asked the nation’s general financial body, the FCA, that investments within the cryptocurrency market should not be compared to traditional investments, and that they could be used. by criminals seeking to launder money.