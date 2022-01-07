Hedera’s public ledger consensus service was recently used to “collect, store and sort” millions of data points in a UK government sponsored drone data test.

According to an advertisement, Hedera worked with Neuron Innovations, a London-based aviation technology company, to test the safe sharing of long-haul airspace by commercial, military and government drones.

Neuron has implemented an “aviation surveillance as a service” system to allow drones to seamlessly join existing air traffic.. The aviation technology company then used Hedera Network’s Hedera Consensus Service to “collect, store and order” drone data. Neuron CEO Niall Greenwood said:

“We have made long-distance unmanned drone travel possible using safety-critical aviation infrastructure. Each flight creates millions of data points, which no other public ledger book has been fast enough to record and properly order.” .

The multi-drone test was carried out in Port Montrose, Scotland, and at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire in April and October 2021. The Neuron sensors recorded data points on the location and direction of the drones, while the Hedera Consensus Service recorded and dated the data collected from each drone in its decentralized public ledger.

The experiment, endorsed by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, was one of several drone-related tests. The main finding of the study was that it was possible to track the drones after they had been lost from sight.

Hedera Hashgraph is a highly secure public distributed ledger technology network based on a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The proof-of-concept, which demonstrates that a certain procedure or concept is feasible, uses the Hedera Consensus Service and the Hedera Token Service.

Hedera Hashgraph has established a series of collaborations to apply blockchain technology in real world applications in various sectors. In November 2021, Cointelegraph reported that the Hedera Council partnered with ServiceNow, a cloud-based digital workflow platform, to integrate the Now platform and create a new degree of trust and accountability in digital transactions.

Keep reading: