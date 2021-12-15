The Advertising Standards Authority, or ASA, the UK’s independent advertising regulator, has pulled another batch of cryptocurrency-related advertisements from several of the industry’s top companies.

On December 15, the advertising watchdog issued several resolutions on advertising violations involving six cryptocurrency-related companies, such as Coinbase, Kraken, eToro, Exmo, the cryptocurrency broker Coinburp, and the cryptocurrency exchange, Luno. The ASA also issued a similar resolution for the Papa John’s pizza chain.

All seven advertisements or promotions were banned by “taking advantage of the inexperience of consumers irresponsibly and for not reflecting the risk of the investment”, according to the resolutions.

The ASA argued that Coinbase’s European affiliate specifically put a “misleading” promotion on its paid Facebook ad in July 2021, including text claiming that “GBP 5 in Bitcoin in 2010 would be worth more than GBP 100,000 in January 2021.”

According to the advertising regulator, the announcement “hinted that there would be a similar guaranteed increase in the value of Bitcoin in the next decade.” Coinbase Europe either “made it clear that past performance was not necessarily a guide for the future,” noted the agency.

Another of the ASA’s rulings was against Kraken’s operator, Payward, related to a Kraken digital ad seen in August 2021 at London Bridge station. The watchdog argued that the ad lacked an adequate risk warning, as it only showed a “one second” notice.

“The risk warning was only posted for one second at the beginning of a 20-second ad and we felt that it presented the consumer with a large amount of information that would not be read or fully understood even if it could be seen.” says the sentence.

The recent measures by the ASA join a series of similar decisions made earlier this year, since the authority has been actively searching for and removing misleading cryptocurrency ads.

In May, the ASA withdrew another ad campaign from the Luno exchange. The ad was running on London’s tube and bus network this year, with billboards featuring an image of Bitcoin that read, “If you see bitcoin on the tube, it’s time to buy.” The regulator previously banned an ad campaign from the Coinfloor exchange.

