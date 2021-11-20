Friday comes and a strange feeling takes over you. AND you feel like a freak. “Maybe it just happens to me?” Because who is not going to be looking forward to the weekend, right? But you are afraid of so much free time.

The psychologist Sandra Ferrer reflects on this feeling and begins by asking ourselves how we feel when Friday arrives and we do not know what is going to happen that weekend. It seems even unthinkable. If we think about it, we are likely to connect with fear or anxiety, right?

The expert relates it to the complexity of managing loneliness: unstructured time, apathy … emotional void, after all. “You may feel anxiety, fear, sadness …” Because fear of free time is actually fear of loneliness, “he says.

Fear of free time, fear of loneliness





“When you stop, when you have nothing to do or you run out that plan is when you meet yourself. There you start to find a discomfort, An empty space. Could it be that I didn’t have it before? You ask yourself. The problem is that you already had it but you hadn’t connected with it because you hadn’t given yourself a space, “he says.

To face this loneliness, Ferrer argues that perhaps the pending issue is not need obligations to help you cover up what you would love to solve. That is to say: the best antidote to overcome the fear of loneliness is stop trying so hard to avoid it.

Ferrer warns that the suffering is more in trying to avoid loneliness at all costs than in feeling it. “When you try to avoid it at all costs, you make very bad decisions,” he adds. “Obviously, you take the first thing that comes your way, whether you feel like it or not.”

And concludes that the worst antidote to loneliness is to fill yourself with ‘nothing’: fill yourself with superficiality, anything … loneliness requires a lot of intimacy and a lot of pampering. And that, sometimes, can only be provided by very specific and very intimate ties of union.

The emotional void





Why do we talk about emotional emptiness and what does it mean? Charo Botín, psychologist and humanistic-integrative psychotherapist argues that emptiness is a psychic and psychophysical experience that we all experience at some point in our life.

In short, it is a naturally human experience: “Many times I think of it as the incongruity between what we need and what we are capable of receiving, as a nutrient, in that place of need.”

To understand it, he argues that from childhood we are open to certain types of relationship, “Let’s say nutrition that comes in the relationship”. But he warns that what is given in it many times is not necessarily something that nourishes or needs us.

“Throughout life this happens, again and again we connect with this feeling. The emptiness takes us inside, invites us to listen to it and to see what the real need is … although many times it is such an intense and difficult experience to feel that we get tense, “explains Botín.

In this way, he tells us that what is repeated again is non-satisfaction, non-awareness of what is really going on in that place: “This may sound a bit abstract, but for example, let’s imagine we are babies and that we are very open to receiving the contact in the body, the affection and the feeling of security. In the end, the body has memory and registers those sensations. That is why, to the extent that the relationships we are in, that is not covered, there will be a distorted record. “

The expert argues that we can also see emptiness as the experience of that lack of attention, of nutrition, in those places where naturally the dissatisfaction remained.

And he explains that the relationship, the to be able to inhabit that void and find yourself with everything that is full, is one of the experiences or states that is recognized as more evolved or enlightened. “This is the vacuum paradox, whether we want to see it in psychological or spiritual terms: the complete openness to this experience brings us to fullness “.

What can we do to face the void





The first step to leave that feeling behind is to recognize it. “To face him the first thing we have to do is recognize that void, identify it “, explains María Cuenca, a humanistic psychologist.

Those who suffer it detect that void and know that it is there, although they do not understand why. As if it were a black hole that stays there and turns our life into a day that is constantly gray. The void is not filled with things, if not with emotions.

The next step is to face it with love and without judgment, to welcome it: “It is an opportunity to review your life. The dissatisfactions that we feel in our body are warnings that it sends us to review certain internal aspects. A sign that we need to change, and it doesn’t have to be negative. It is an opportunity to explore our path. “

Cuenca suspects that when we go through stages of crisis we tend to place that responsibility on others. As if we blamed the planet for everything that happens to us: “Stop looking outside, look inside yourself”.

To conclude, the expert invites us to collect all our emotions and accept them as they come (the ones we like and the ones we don’t), spend time with ourselves and comfort ourselves, embracing that dreaded loneliness and welcoming all that comes. Welcome, loneliness.

