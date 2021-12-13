“Following a technical problem with the software of the third-party service provider that instructs the people running the event on which teams are eligible to play each other, an error occurred in the draw for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League” .

Thus begins the text of the tweet that exploded on social networks this Friday with which UEFA canceled the first draw (carried out three hours before) and announced a new one.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be completely redone at 3:00 pm CST.” The new draw for the champions will take place at 8 AM on December 13, Mexico time.

In the first draw, the dispute between Manchester United and PSG, clubs where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play, had been confirmed. The news was very well received as he was going to face the two greatest stars of world football in the last 15 years. Between them they won 12 Ballon d’Or.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. – UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

Responses to UEFA’s tweet include comments like this: “We really wanted a showdown between Messi and Ronaldo and we did everything we could to achieve it. Unfortunately, you guys caught it on camera and now we have no choice but to remake it and blame the technical errors. “

UEFA officials arriving for the draw. pic.twitter.com/6i4X44ZnOH – Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) December 13, 2021

Guys, don’t laugh. The draw must be done again for technical problems with the software. The previous one that faced them in the second round is declared void. https://t.co/GxLNNuNzWU – VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 13, 2021

As the newspaper explains Ace, from Spain, the controversy was generated in the Villarreal pairing.

In the first instance, Manchester United came out, one of the two clubs that could not touch Villarreal (the other was Real Madrid, which had already left and also could not face any second Spanish).

The mistake was made by the person in charge of taking the balls of the first classified who could face Villarreal, which were six of the eight.

But in the drum where United came first and then City there were seven balls. That is, the six possible rivals of Villarreal were in the hype, in addition to Manchester United, which was curiously the one that came out.

The complications worsened later, when the Atlético de Madrid rival was waiting.

The person responsible for handling the balls was wrong and withdrew those of Real Madrid and Manchester United (instead of Liverpool, rival of the colchoneros in the group stage).

In other words, the Old Trafford team, which could perfectly be Atlético de Madrid’s rival, was not among the options. This caused that there were claims that are what caused UEFA to assume its error, rectify and decide to repeat the draw at 8 o’clock Mexico time.

In Google Trends, “where to see the draw for the champions 2021” and “what time is the draw for the champions 2021” has a strong growth at the moment.