At a global level, reducing the intake of meat and animal protein has become a food trend that is expanding throughout the world. For this reason, the distribution of vegan and vegetarian products is being a trend that large chains such as McDonald’s and Burger King are taking, but when addressing the new consumer they face challenges; one of them was evidenced by a vegetarian diner from the UK, who mistakenly received and consumed a chicken burger at McDonald’s.

Statista data report that the countries best known for their tendency to consume plant products are European countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, where the lifestyle veggie it enjoys more and more followers.

The revolution veggie comes to Burger King and McDonald’s

To cater for new consumer trends, Burger King launched the Impossible Burger, the hamburger made in collaboration with Impossible Foods, which is sold in most of all restaurants in the United States.

Then, in Mexico he announced the arrival of the vegan burger made with plants or Vegetable Whopper. Only in the country, “28 percent of Mexicans are seeking to consume less meat, whether for health reasons, animal awareness, sustainability,” says Forbes.

One of the arguments of Burger King When launching this new product it was the interest and the need of its diners guided towards veganism, due to the adoption of healthier and more responsible lifestyles with animals.

The modification to the menu will be permanent in order to offer customers innovative and appropriate alternatives to their new consumption habits.

With these launches, it was a matter of time for McDonald’s to add a menu to its offering. veggie. This is how the McPlant. However, it is not the first time that the large fast food chain offers alternatives for its diversity of customers: a couple of years ago, McDonald’s offered the McVegan in Finland and has done similar experiments in Asian countries.

Vegan diner puts McDonald’s in check for mislabeling burger

Through social media, McDonald’s vegetarian diner Charlotte Sunshine said that the chain gave her a chicken burger by mistake and the experience was “traumatizing.”

By means of a thread of tweets He said he received a chicken burger labeled a veggie burger and this was his first experience with meat in his entire life.

The diner bit into the hamburger, vomited and felt bad after consuming meat. With his experience he confirmed that he would never eat McDonald’s again.

According to international media, McDonald’s replied and accepted its mistake of serving meat when a vegan product was requested.

“We sincerely apologize to the customer for the mistake that was made in this case,” said a spokesman for the fast food chain.

McDonald’s reminds us that the experience of negative emotions such as regret and disappointment have consequences for consumer behavior. According to Marianela Matías Sánchez in “Consuming emotions, Emotional intelligence applied to marketing”, Repentant consumers are those who recognize that there is a better option, and change to another service provider or in this case will not take the brand as an option again.

