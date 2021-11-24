In the framework of the program of talks and training of the University of San Andrés, in relation to the benefits of the blockchain, Udesa Blockchain Labs, prepares this Wednesday, November 24 from 18:30, Argentine time, for the continuation of its cycle of Talks where it will be presented to the non-fungible tokens (NFT) and will introduce the participants to the metaverse.

The talk, which will be the fourth, will be attended by Agustín Ferreira, who is the Executive Director of Decentraland, will be the distinguished guest of the day and in charge of imparting knowledge to those present.

For those who want to be part of the talks, they must fill out the following form: Udesa Blockchain Lab Open Talk 4.

Besides that, This November 24, the call for the Startup Competition of the University of San Andrés ends, event that will test those organizations that want to win excellent incentives to promote their project, for those who are winners of this event will be able to count on the incentive of prizes in each category.

ARS 500,000 in cash

$ 5,000 in AWS services

Office space

Strategic mentoring at Incubadora UdeSA

Meetings with investors

If you are still interested in doing it, You can register your organization here: Startup Competition Universidad de San Andrés.

Finally, it is important to add that interested people who have not been able to participate in the Open Talks can repeat the course by visiting the Bitgalea YouTube channel. Last week, the third talk of the cycle was held and the guests of the Udesa Blockchain Lab were Romina Sejas and Pablo Sabbatella, two relevant figures from the world of decentralized finance in Argentina who, during their speech, which was before more than 150 people, explained what Decentralized Finance is and how they are changing people’s relationship with money.

