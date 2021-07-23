I can say little about Ubuntu that we don’t already know. It is one of the most popular Linux distributions and behind it has Canonical, a company that today offers services and products to companies and individuals based on the cloud and, especially, in Linux and free software. Among other things, Ubuntu has managed to inspire developers around the world to create their own Linux. And some have become more popular.

Previously I did a review of Linux distributions directly linked to Ubuntu. And is that for a time, Canonical supported the creation of variations of Ubuntu that changed in small details, such as its default desktop or its purpose. Some of them are still active. Others have been forgotten.

But like other large distributions like Debian or Slackware, Ubuntu has served as a base for other Linux that have managed to build a reputation and that, in some cases, has become completely independent of its Ubuntu base. Let’s see the most popular examples nowadays.

Linux Mint

What started as an alternative to Ubuntu became for years the most downloaded distribution, even above Ubuntu itself. Linux Mint It is today a mature project that offers three different versions depending on the desktop you want by default, Cinnamon, MATE or XFCE. Furthermore, it has also decided to release a version based on Debian instead of Ubuntu.

Linux Mint is an operating system for generic use. With its own desktop theme and a good selection of software (more than 30,000 packages) to cover all fronts, it is easy to use and install, so anyone can use itWhether you are used to Linux or not. As those responsible say, “It works out of the box.” That is, once installed it already works without you having to configure anything.

In addition to its linguistic side, over time it has expanded its catalog with hardware. Currently you can buy servers, computers, laptops, and minicomputers that they bring installed Linux Mint by default.

Pop! _OS

Another Ubuntu based project is Pop! _OS. This time, it is the opposite of the Linux Mint model. The initial idea was assemble and sell computers. Software was inevitable. And since they wanted to include free software, Linux was the best option, and Ubuntu, the easiest to implement.

So System76, the company responsible for maintaining Pop! _Os, sells laptops, desktops, servers and minicomputers with their own operating system inside. An Ubuntu-based Linux designed to meet the needs of professional and home users.

About Pop! _OS in itself, it covers all fronts. By default, it is a generic operating system ready to run right out of the box. And its software catalog is designed for any task. From there it offers advanced functions such as system-wide encryption, hardware optimization, specific software for gamers, etc.

elementary OS

His introductory phrase says it all: “The fast, open source, privacy-friendly replacement for Windows and macOS.” The phrase would work for any Linux, but in elementary OS it is more than fulfilled.

Inspired by Ubuntu, this Linux catches the eye from the first glance. Its creators have been expected to design a visually appealing desk and that reminds us of macOS. Both in appearance and in operation. Besides, his app store covers most of the needs you may have.

Designed for generic use, more domestic than professional, elementary OS It is one of the best recommendations if you are going to switch to Linux and do not want too many changes or complications.

KDE neon

One of the key elements when creating an operating system is the desktop. And this becomes more important in Linux. The desktop environment goes beyond what you see when you turn on your computer. It includes applications, processes and other elements graphics or performance that bring the operating system to life.

Among desktop environments, the two big ones for years were GNOME and KDE. They still are, but the competition is fierce. Precisely, those responsible for KDE decided to launch their own Linux to show the best of their desktop: KDE neon.

The purpose of KDE neon is to offer a fully functional Linux operating system and, at the same time, make KDE known in a official and original environment. The idea has worked, since this Linux is among the most downloaded.

In addition to the KDE desktop and the benefits of Ubuntu, this Linux distribution has all the KDE application catalog ready to install. A catalog that has popular apps such as digiKam, krita, Okular, ChoqoK, Kopete, Konqueror, AudioTube, Dragon Player or Kaffeine. Here you can consult the entire list.

Zorin OS

With a cover letter similar to that of elementary OS, Zorin OS wants to be an alternative to Windows and macOS focused on speed, security and privacy. The result is a generic, multipurpose operating system.

Available in several versions, we can install it on old computers to give them a second life or squeeze a new PC to play games or perform multimedia or professional tasks. It even has a version for education and scientific research.

Although they do not mount computers, those responsible for Zorin OS they arrived to agreements with various manufacturers to be the default operating system for laptops, desktops, and compact minicomputers.