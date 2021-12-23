Just yesterday we told you that Ubisoft started its adventure with the NFTs in an unfortunate way. However, the French publisher does not plan to go back in its strategy of becoming a benchmark for non-fungible tokens in the video game sector. At the moment they continue to trust that it is a matter of time for more players to know their proposal.

Didier Genevois, the director of Blockchain technologies at Ubisoft, had an interview with Decrypt to make it clear that, despite the initial failure, your vision on NFTs is still in motion. He even hinted that they are listening to the community’s comments – which are not exactly positive – to improve.

“We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we hear both the encouragement and the concerns. We understand where the sentiment towards this technology is coming from and we must continue to take it into consideration every step of the way,” he said.

Genevois notes that Ubisoft Quartz, its NFT distribution platform, it’s still an experiment from which they intend to learn as much as possible. “This experiment aims to understand how our players can welcome and embrace the decentralization value proposition. We know this is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles.”

Not all Ubisoft employees look favorably on it

Although Ubisoft doesn’t want to throw in the towel, among its employees there are doubts about the vision of the company. A report from Kotaku revealed that, through Ubisoft’s internal communication channels, several workers have expressed their dissatisfaction in relation to the publisher’s plans with the NFTs. One of them questioned whether “the extremely negative publicity” the proposal is causing will be worth it.

Certainly, most of the comments about Ubisoft Quartz are not encouraging. It is no longer just the fact that Digits – as Ubisoft names their non-fungible tokens – of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint they only differ by a serial number, also that the community is unwilling to open its wallet again after having paid full price for a game. The criticisms, in fact, are very similar to those that arose a few years ago with microtransactions.