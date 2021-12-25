Just over a week ago, Ubisoft announced that they were going to start introducing NFTs into their video games, starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint. But we already imagined the disastrous reception that this implementation would receive from the public, and it has been, with 95% dislikes in its video / reveal. Even with everything against him Ubisoft will go ahead with the implementation of NFTs in its games.

These statements come to us from the hand of Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director, Didier Genovois, who in an interview with the medium Decrypt has confirmed that they will not leave this idea behind, following three fundamental principles: use this technology responsibly, build a healthy environment and use only energy efficient blockchains.

Now it is time to believe, or not, Genevois’s words, but what must be clear is that Ubisoft will not waste the opportunity to benefit from this new fashion of NFTs, whether we agree or not. What we cannot do either is shut up and nod: If there is something the public does not like, let it be known. At the end of the day, we give the money, and we have a lot of power, the issue is how we use it.