Ubisoft + will come to Xbox consoles, but ...

Yesterday it was revealed that Rainbow Six: Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one. However, this was not the only Ubisoft, since it was also confirmed that Ubisoft +, its streaming platform, will come to Xbox consoles in the future.

Although at the moment the details related to the price and the launch date are a mystery, the French company has indicated that in the future they will provide more information in this regard. However, it is important to mention that Ubisoft + will arrive on Xbox consoles, it has not Game Pass, like what happened with EA Play.

We’re bringing Ubisoft + to Xbox !! Expect more news in the future 👀 Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

This means that if you want to have Ubisoft +, you will have to pay for another subscription service. Nowadays, This platform has a cost of $ 14.99 dollars on PC, and $ 17.99 dollars for the version that lets you enjoy the games of the French company on Stadia and Luna. At the moment it is unknown if console users will have to pay $ 14.99 or more.

Similarly, There is currently no information related to a version of Ubisoft + on PlayStation consoles. Currently, Ubisoft + gives access to games like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Origin Y Riders republic. Hopefully all doubts will be clarified as soon as possible. In related topics, here you can learn more about the arrival of Rainbow Six: Extraction to Game Pass. Similarly, Ubisoft has defended the use of NFTs.

Editor’s Note:

Selling Ubisoft + as a separate service from Game Pass is a bad idea. Very few are going to be willing to pay for a specific selection of games, when the offering from Xbox, EA and other developers is available in a more accessible way.

