Subscriptions are part of our day to day. We are already used to paying for Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Office 365 and many other options that are available. However, until recently, game subscriptions were only available on PC. We had EA Access or Ubisoft + that allow us to access a very interesting catalog of games for a very attractive price. Now, EA Access on Xbox is joined by Ubisoft +.

Ubisoft + will be available on Xbox

With this subscription we can access all Ubisoft titles from our Xbox console with a subscription of € 14.99 per month. This would allow us to enjoy the latest Far Cry or Assassin’s Creed for a much lower price. This announcement also comes with the news that Rainbow Six: Extraction Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch. Ubisoft + was originally released for PC and includes access to over 100 Ubisoft games, including titles like Far Cry 6, for 14.99 euros per month.

Hey Ubisoft + will be a separate subscription from Game Pass but keep an eye out for more news and launch dates! – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 5, 2022

Ubisoft hasn’t announced exactly when its Xbox subscription service will arrive., except that “Coming to Xbox in the future”according to Ubisoft Community Manager Daniel O’Connor. Microsoft added EA’s Play subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in 2020, but Ubisoft says Ubisoft Plus on Xbox “It will be a separate subscription to Game Pass.”

Rainbow Six: Extraction will also launch Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it goes on sale on January 20. It’s the first major addition to Xbox Game Pass for 2022, after Microsoft revealed earlier this week that Mass Effect Legendary Edition, The Anacrusis and Spelunky 2 They are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Despite not reaching Game Pass Ultimate, which would make its price more expensive, it is an option that users will have at our disposal. It seems that the Redmond giant has been able to see where the world of consoles is evolving beyond the purchase of games.