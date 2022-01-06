We have had great news today courtesy of the Ubisoft company, since as we mentioned before, it was confirmed that his next game Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day. However, it was also announced that the company’s subscription service, Ubisoft +, will come to Xbox in the same way, although nothing is known if it will be included in Game Pass.

Through its Web page, Ubisoft made official the news that had been rumored for many months, and that in 2020 it was quite commented. Ubisoft + is finally coming to Xbox, so that users can enjoy the entire library of titles that the company offers, for a monthly cost. Although everyone believed and took for granted that this arrival was also the Game Pass, unfortunately Ubisoft has not confirmed it, leaving a wave of doubts about the service.

Ubisoft + will arrive on Xbox, although it is not confirmed if it will be included in Xbox Game Pass

In an official press release, Chris Early, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Ubisoft, said the following (translated): “Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft + subscription service to Xbox owners so they can fully enjoy our library of games, including new releases, on their consoles. “

Although from Ubisoft they have not confirmed anything regarding the inclusion of their service in Game Pass, They have not ruled it out either, sowing many doubts in the players who are looking forward to playing the titles for a single payment. We will have to wait and see if this actually ends up becoming a reality, but according to the numerous rumors that have come out over time, it is very possible that the service will merge with Xbox Game Pass.

