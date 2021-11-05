The developer Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary in a big way: prizes, free games and many offers that you can get. If you want to know more, you can read the note.

Ubisoft is one of the leading (and oldest) companies in the development and publishing of video games. Recently the company decided to celebrate its 35th anniversary in a big way, and you can win.

Through a post on its blog, Ubisoft announced its six-week program available from November 2 to December 19. In this statement they announce all the games, offers, free content and surprises that we will have in this period.

One of the most important draws will be Ubisoft Store, which will be available daily until December 5. Ubisoft account owners over the age of 17 can participate, who can be raffled and win US $ 1000.

On the other hand, from today until November 8, you can play for free at Ghost recon breakpoint on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Pc. As announced, this will be the first in a series of free games during these 6 weeks.

We can also enjoy some small gifts in great titles. Games like Far Cry 6 or Rainbow six siege They will also have additional free content. Although we would also have liked to test content for Rainbow Six Extraction, a game that was postponed until 2022.

When it comes to free games, it is not yet known what titles they are about. However, what we do know is that they will be two completely free games exclusively for PC. Once redeemed, these games can be saved in the library of Ubisoft Connect of the players.

In addition to everything mentioned, there are still many details that remain pending throughout these 6 weeks of celebration. Although Ubisoft decided not to share more information, they have already announced that they will have game giveaways, free rewards, free weekends and many more. We will have to be careful not to miss any news.

