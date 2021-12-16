Ubisoft has confirmed that Splinter cell will finally return in the form of remake, and it won’t be an open world title. Ubisoft has surprised players by surprisingly announcing the new Splinter Cell along with some slight details. Although there are still many unknowns and it seems that it is in the early stages of development, it will finally come true after eight years of waiting.

There has been a lot of demand for a new Splinter cell, including by employees of Ubisoft, but the developer has not done anything with IP for almost a decade. There’s a VR game and Netflix series in the works, but fans have been demanding a new installment since Blacklist’s launch. The game was well received by fans and critics, but was not commercially successful, due in part to the fact that it was released near Saints Row 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Instead of picking up where Blacklist left off, Ubisoft has confirmed that he will return to his roots and will do a remake from Splinter Cell. It has become very clear that this is not a remaster and that, despite the rumors, Splinter cell It will not be open world. Also, it seems that this will not be the only game, as it will be the first of several sequels, according to creative director Chris Auty who noted that “the remake will build a solid foundation for the future of Splinter Cell.” As for the release date, it has not been given, but it is likely that there are still several years to go, as the game is just in the development phase.

Although it is not a totally new game, hopefully the remake continue to take advantage of modern technology in next-generation systems. It is a great starting point to return to the roots of Splinter cell and find the foundation. The series has evolved in different ways over the years, so it will be interesting to see what is kept and what is left out. Nonetheless, it’s good to see that the project is finally confirmed after all these years of rumors about Splinter Cell.

At the moment it is not clear if the legendary actor Michael Ironside will return as Sam Fisher. The actor was not in Splinter Cell: Blacklist, but he returned to make a cameo appearance in other Ubisoft games like Ghost Recon. At the moment, it seems that Ubisoft He has plans for a broader future for Splinter Cell, but it will likely be a long time before fans see it materialize.