The entire Assassin’s Creed gaming community is eager for the arrival of the next title in Ubisoft’s beloved video game series, and luckily for all of us, its developer, has recently announced new details for Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, as the vast majority will know, after several very important leaks, Ubisoft announced last August the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Although, after confirmation, all the “information” that we have been receiving has been through leaks and rumors.

But now, thanks to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, we’ve gotten to know new details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity that have been revealed via the earnings meeting. As the latest leaks revealed, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free to play game.

This will have elements of past video games of the franchise, and an important narrative component, which in this case seems to be completely independent stories within the massive online platform that will be this new Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

Ubisoft Reveals New Assassin’s Creed Infinity Details

It will not be free. This game will have many narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in every other Assassin’s Creed game, all the elements they love… straight from the start.

So it’s going to be a great game. But with many elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past. Asssassin’s Creed Infinity is in a very early stage of development, so it looks like in 2022, we’ll hopefully have only new additions.

This new title aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where different stories or games will make sense of each other, something that is appreciated after losing the essence and practice of providing high-quality narrative experiences. .