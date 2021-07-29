Ubisoft shows support for Activision employees

In case you weren’t aware, a strike is currently taking place by employees of Activision Blizzard in front of their offices in Irvine, California. Faced with this situation, the employees of Ubisoft they have published an open letter in solidarity with the protesters.

As reported Axios, current and former employees of Ubisoft signed an open letter to show solidarity with the current situation of the employees of Activision Blizzard, and it says something like this:

“To all Activision Blizzard workers, We listen to you and want to declare our solidarity with you loud and clear. Over the past week, the video game industry has been shaken by revelations that have long been known to many of us. “

On the other hand, this letter also includes a few words addressed to the administration of Ubisoft, alleging that the company has failed to resolve the discrimination and harassment claims within its own workforce, one year after they were released.

“We have seen no more than a year of kind words, empty promises and the inability to remove known assailants. We no longer trust you to commit to responding to these problems at the root. They have to do more. “

Just this morning, the employees of Activision Blizzard responded to recent comments made by their CEO, Bobby Kotick, and here you can find out what they said about it.

Via: IGN

