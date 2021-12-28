As most of you know, after several major leaks, Ubisoft announced last August the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Although, after confirmation, all the “information” that we have been receiving has been through leaks and rumors. But now, thanks to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, we’ve gotten to know new details for Assassin’s Creed Infinity that have been revealed through the earnings meeting.

As the latest leaks revealed, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free to play game, it will have elements of past games in the franchise, and an important narrative component, which in this case seems to be completely independent stories within the massive online platform. What will this new Assassin’s Creed Infinity be?

Ubisoft Reveals New Assassin’s Creed Infinity Details

It will not be free. This game will have many narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in every other Assassin’s Creed game, all the elements they love… straight from the start. So it’s going to be a great game. But with many elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.

Asssassin’s Creed Infinity is in a very early stage of development, so it looks like in 2022, we’ll hopefully have only new additions. This new title aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where the different stories or games will make sense of each other, something that is to be appreciated after losing the essence and practice of provide high-quality storytelling experiences.