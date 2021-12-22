Ubisoft responds to NFT complaints

Ubisoft is another of the companies that has been in controversy after controversy throughout this year. First came the allegations of a toxic work environment, and now they are on the public’s hate list, this because of their share of the NFT market. Despite all the negative opinions they have received, the French company will continue with this practice.

In a recent interview with Decrypt, a site focused on promoting cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the use of NFTs, Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director, noted that the company does not intend to withdraw from this market, and it’s something audiences will have to get used to. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement and we hear both encouragement and concerns. We understand where the sentiment towards technology comes from and must continue to take it into consideration every step of the way. This experiment aims to understand how our players can welcome and embrace the decentralization value proposition. We know this is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our… principles. Our main goal with Ubisoft Quartz is to show the true value of decentralization to our players. “

Unlike other companies, which have investigated little by little in the NFT market to see what works and what does not, Ubisoft has fully embraced this questionable practice, and fans are not happy with this decision. On related issues, the CEO of Ubisoft has made the use of NFTs clear. Similarly, not even company employees understand this implementation.

Editor’s Note:

While it appears Ubisoft has its sights set on the future of NFTs, no one is backing them. Employees do not understand how this will be implemented, and the public is strongly against these practices. Investors may be the only ones in favor, but this support cannot go that far.

Via: Decrypt