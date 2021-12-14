Many years have passed since we saw the last game of Splinter cell from Ubisoft, so every year fans are waiting for the announcement of a new installment. But nevertheless, Ubisoft You just made a new Splinter Cell record, which could be a new video game as well as a TV show or movie.

This December 6, a Registration for a new brand from Ubisoft, which goes by the name SPLINTER CELL. You can check the record in Justia Trademarks, which shows the product under the category of goods and services. Among these services we can find a list with mentions of both video games and audiovisual content for film and TV.

Last week the well-known leaker Tom henderson shared some details of a supposed Splinter Cell game in development, which would have an open world structure similar to how Halo: Infinite implemented it. According to the leaker, the development of the game was in its initial stage, so it would take several years for it to become a reality.

Another way to describe the new Splinter cell It is like a stealth version of Assassin’s Creed, it would also be the open world genre and developed by Ubisoft. It is not a surprise to learn that a modern game, especially developed by Ubisoft, is going to belong to the open world genre, so we hope that they will manage to do it in a fun way.

As with all rumors, it is recommended to remain skeptical, although it is a fact that Ubisoft is planning something with the Splinter Cell brand. Either way, there is also the possibility that the new product is not a video game but a movie or television series, so I recommend lowering expectations.